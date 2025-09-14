Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025
Wanindu Hasaranga's two wickets reduced Bangladesh to 53-5
Pathum Nissanka's half-century propelled Sri Lanka to 100 runs
Kamil Mashara finished the match unbeaten with 46 runs
Sri Lanka got their Asia Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening Group B match.
Wanindu Hasaranga took two wickets as Bangladesh were reduced to 53-5 at one stage.
Indeed, Bangladesh only managed a competitive score of 139-5 from their innings due to an 86-run partnership between Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain, who finished on 41 and 42 not out respectively.
Kusal Mendis (three) was dismissed early on in Sri Lanka's chase but a half-century from opener Pathum Nissanka took Sri Lanka past 100 with just one wicket down.
Mahedi Hasan ended Nissanka's time at the crease soon after but Kamil Mashara's 46 not out from 32 deliveries took Sri Lanka to the winning total with 32 balls to spare, with captain Charith Asalanka plucking an unbeaten 10 too.
Sri Lanka, who won the Asia Cup in 2022, are second in Group B, with Bangladesh in third, having played one match more.
Data Debrief: Nissanka ends half-century wait
This was the third meeting between these two sides at the Asia Cup – Bangladesh won the first match by 23 runs in 2016, but Sri Lanka have now taken the lead in this head-to-head after victories in 2022 and 2025.
Nissanka played a vital role in their successful chase. It is the first time he has managed the feat against Bangladesh after four previous attempts.
He is in fine form in the shortest format, and now has nine T20 innings of 30 runs or more in his last 11 matches.
Sri Lanka's decision to field first was an inspired choice, given nine of the last 11 men's T20Is at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi have now seen the team who batted second come out on top.