Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Nissanka Fifty Seals Comfortable SL Win – Data Debrief

Sri Lanka sealed a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first Asia Cup 2025 match, led by Pathum Nissanka's half-century

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Pathum Nissanka
Pathum Nissanka plays a shot on his way to 50 as Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025

  • Wanindu Hasaranga's two wickets reduced Bangladesh to 53-5

  • Pathum Nissanka's half-century propelled Sri Lanka to 100 runs

  • Kamil Mashara finished the match unbeaten with 46 runs

Sri Lanka got their Asia Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening Group B match.

Wanindu Hasaranga took two wickets as Bangladesh were reduced to 53-5 at one stage.

Indeed, Bangladesh only managed a competitive score of 139-5 from their innings due to an 86-run partnership between Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain, who finished on 41 and 42 not out respectively.

Kusal Mendis (three) was dismissed early on in Sri Lanka's chase but a half-century from opener Pathum Nissanka took Sri Lanka past 100 with just one wicket down.

Mahedi Hasan ended Nissanka's time at the crease soon after but Kamil Mashara's 46 not out from 32 deliveries took Sri Lanka to the winning total with 32 balls to spare, with captain Charith Asalanka plucking an unbeaten 10 too.

Sri Lanka, who won the Asia Cup in 2022, are second in Group B, with Bangladesh in third, having played one match more.

Data Debrief: Nissanka ends half-century wait

This was the third meeting between these two sides at the Asia Cup – Bangladesh won the first match by 23 runs in 2016, but Sri Lanka have now taken the lead in this head-to-head after victories in 2022 and 2025.

Related Content
Related Content

Nissanka played a vital role in their successful chase. It is the first time he has managed the feat against Bangladesh after four previous attempts. 

He is in fine form in the shortest format, and now has nine T20 innings of 30 runs or more in his last 11 matches. 

Sri Lanka's decision to field first was an inspired choice, given nine of the last 11 men's T20Is at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi have now seen the team who batted second come out on top.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Smriti, Pratika Open Innings For Hosts

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  4. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  5. Supreme Court to Rule on Stay on Waqf Amendment Case on September 15

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  2. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

  5. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions