South Africa will take on Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match Test series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram starting from Tuesday, October 29. (More Cricket News)
The visitors South Africa come into the second game after a sensational display in Mirpur, winning the contest by seven wickets, and will want to push for a second win with the World Test Championship hopes alive.
While on the other hand, Bangladesh will want to seek revenge in Chattogram after a poor showing in the first game, and will be desperate to level the series at home.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa Head-To-Head Record
South Africa and Bangladesh have met 15 times previously in Test cricket, and South Africa have stamped their authority with 13 victories to Bangladesh’s zero. Two Tests have ended in a draw.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Live Streaming
When will Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?
The Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test will begin from Tuesday, October 29.
Where will the Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test be played?
The second Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
How to watch Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test?
The BAN vs RSA Test series is being live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.