Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second Test match of the bilateral series between Bangladesh and South Africa being played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, 30 October. The opening day saw Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi scoring their respective hundreds and Taijul Islam taking two wickets. The visitors resume their batting with David Bedingham and unbeaten centurion De Zorzi. Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary of the second-day action of the second Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)