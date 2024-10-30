Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second Test match of the bilateral series between Bangladesh and South Africa being played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, 30 October. The opening day saw Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi scoring their respective hundreds and Taijul Islam taking two wickets. The visitors resume their batting with David Bedingham and unbeaten centurion De Zorzi. Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary of the second-day action of the second Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 - Weather Forecast
The air quality has declined in Chattogram and the weather on Wednesday will be hot and humid with a possible danger of dehydration. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and patchy clouds may appear during the match.
What Happened On Day 1
South Africa opted to bat first after winning the toss and Tony de Zorzi along with the captain Aiden Markram gave a fine start. Markram lost his wicket to Taijul Islam but coming at number three, Tristan Stubbs made a fine ton but he also gave his wicket to Islam. De Zorzi completed his century and was unbeaten on 141 when the umpires called for stumps with the visitors on the score of 307/2.
BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test - Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson