Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch BAN-A Vs AFG-A Match

Bangladesh A will take on Afghanistan A in match No.6 of the ongoing ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday, October 20

Bangladesh A team practicing ahead of their fixture against Hong Kong. Photo: X/BCBtigers
Bangladesh A come into the tie after their five-wicket win in the first match of the competition against Afghanistan A, and will want to continue the winning momentum.

Bangladesh A come into the tie after their five-wicket win in the first match of the competition against Afghanistan A, and will want to continue the winning momentum. 

While on the other hand, Afghanistan too, will hope to ride their winning wave after handing a 11-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second game of the tournament.

ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A: Squads

Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal (c), Qais Ahmad, Zubaid Akbari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Shahidullah, Bilal Sami, Numan Shah (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (captain), Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Wasi Siddiquee, Abu Hider Rony, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol, Maruf Mridha.

Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming:

When is Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A fixture?

The Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A fixture will be played on Sunday, October 20 at 7:00 PM IST, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

What time will the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A fixture start?

The ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India. Moreover, one can watch the live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as FanCode app and website.

