Cricket

Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced that the venues of the first and second T20Is against England in January next year will be swapped. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I

india-vs-sri-lanka-odi-series-ap-photo
India suffered a 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka in their recently concluded ODI series. Photo: AP
info_icon

The first T20I of the upcoming three-match series between India and Bangladesh has been shifted from Dharamsala to Gwalior, owing to renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. The match in Gwalior will be the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the Board of Control for Cricket in India stated in a media release.

The match in Gwalior will be the first in the city since the India vs South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

The BCCI also announced that the venues of the first and second T20Is against England in January next year will be swapped. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I. The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same.

The venue change was necessitated after a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  2. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  3. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  4. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  5. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
Football News
  1. Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United
  2. Football Transfers: Feyenoord Sign Hugo Bueno On Season-Long Loan Deal From Wolves
  3. Former Milan Boss Costacurta Backs Zaniolo's Return To Italy With Atalanta
  4. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  5. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  2. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  3. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  4. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  5. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Slams 'Do Ladke' Of UP, Alleges INDIA Bloc Of Covering Up For Criminals
  2. India’s Sex Ratio To Improve To 952, Population Expected At 152.2 Crore By 2036
  3. A Glimpse Of Hope In The Daily Struggle Of Survival
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  5. Odisha: Doctor Booked For ‘Raping’ 2 Women Patients, Relatives Assault Accused
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Canada: Indian-origin Rights Commissioner Resigns Over 'Mujahid Dattani' Row
  4. 'Allegations Are Exaggerated', Says Lawyer For Suspect In Alleged Plot Against Taylor Swift Concerts In Austria
  5. Hamas Fires Rocket At Israel's Tel Aviv, Lands In Sea
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone