Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior

The first T20I of the upcoming three-match series between India and Bangladesh has been shifted from Dharamsala to Gwalior, owing to renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. The match in Gwalior will be the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the Board of Control for Cricket in India stated in a media release.
The match in Gwalior will be the first in the city since the India vs South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.
The BCCI also announced that the venues of the first and second T20Is against England in January next year will be swapped. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I. The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same.
The venue change was necessitated after a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.