Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Score: AUS V NZ In Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Australia and New Zealand women teams. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary below. ( Streaming | More Cricket News )
Squads:
New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown