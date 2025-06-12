In one of the most thrilling days of Test cricket, South Africa bowled out Australia for just 212 in 56.4 overs at Lord’s on June 11--the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final. But the drama didn’t stop there. The Proteas crumbled in the 2nd innings, ending the day at a shaky 43/4, with the Aussie bowlers seizing control. What’s gonna happen on Day 2? Will weather play a role on the tough pitch? Let’s see.
Temba Bavuma, who holds the record for not losing a single Test match since becoming South Africa’s captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the ultimate red-ball showdown.
But the defending champions, Australia, had a nightmare start. They lost opener Usman Khawaja for a duck, Marnus Labuschagne for just 17, and Cameron Green followed for 4. Even the ever-reliable Travis Head failed to fire in a final, dismissed for only 11.
It was the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (5/52) and Marco Jansen (3/49) who kept Australia in check.
There was a brief recovery when Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) took Australia past the 200-mark. Later, Alex Carey’s 23 added a few vital runs before Australia were bundled out for 212.
However, the Proteas couldn’t build on that. Their reply started in horror too: Aiden Markram gone for a duck, Bryan Rickelton for 16, Wiaan Mulder for 6, and Tristan Stubbs for just 3.
Skipper Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) were at the crease when the Day 1 play ended with South Africa reeling at 43/4. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins chipped in with one each.
Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 2 Weather Report:
Rain stayed away on Day 1, but Day 2 could be a different story. According to Accuweather, June 12 will be warm and generally cloudy, with rain likely in the afternoon.
Morning: Partly sunny and warm, around 23°C, with 12% chance of rain and 92% cloud cover.
Afternoon: Slight risk of rain, 55% chance of precipitation, humidity around 58%.
Evening: Partly cloudy skies, temperature drops to 17°C, low chance of rain, cloud cover 26%, humidity 71%.
WTC Final 2025 – Day 2 Session Timings (IST)
1st Session: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lunch Break: 5:00 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.
2nd Session: 5:40 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.
Tea Break: 7:40 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
3rd Session: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Note: An extra 30 minutes may be added to ensure all overs are completed.
Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 2 Live Streaming:
In India, the South Africa Vs Australia, World Test Championship 25 Final will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website. On TV, the match will broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
In Australia, the match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. And, fans in South Africa will be able to watch the matches on SuperSport TV.
Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 2: Playing XI
South Africa: 1. Aiden Markram, 2. Ryan Rickelton, 3. Wiaan Mulder, 4. Temba Bavuma (c), 5. Tristan Stubbs, 6. David Bedingham, 7. Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8. Marco Jansen, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Lungi Ngidi
Australia: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.