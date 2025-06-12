In one of the most thrilling days of Test cricket, South Africa bowled out Australia for just 212 in 56.4 overs at Lord’s on June 11--the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final. But the drama didn’t stop there. The Proteas crumbled in the 2nd innings, ending the day at a shaky 43/4, with the Aussie bowlers seizing control. What’s gonna happen on Day 2? Will weather play a role on the tough pitch? Let’s see.