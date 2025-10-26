Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In AUS-W Vs RSA-W Match?

Australia defeated South Africa by seven wickets in their Women's World Cup clash, powered by a brilliant bowling display. Alana King starred with 7/17 as South Africa were bowled out for just 97, and Australia chased the target in 16.5 overs, led by Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38*)

PTI
Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In AUS-W Vs RSA-W Match?
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Aussies celebrating their win. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Leg-spinner Alana King returned with career-best figures of seven for 17 as Australia thrashed South Africa by seven wickets in their Women's World Cup game on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Australia dished out a disciplined attack with King returning with figures of 7-2-18-7, while Megan Schutt (1/21), Kim Grath (1/21) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/19) claimed the other wickets as SA were bowled out for a shocking low score of 97 in 24 overs.

In reply, Australia knocked off the runs in 16.5 overs with Georgia Voll (38 not out) and Beth Mooney (42) anchoring the chase.

Earlier, Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt (31), Sinalo Jafta (29) and Nadine de Klerk (14) reached double figures.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 97 all out in 24 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 31; Alana King 7/18).

Australa: 98 for 3 in 16.5 overs (Beth Mooney 42, Georgia Voll 38 not out; Marizanne Kapp 1/11).

Published At:
