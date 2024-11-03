Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy

Rizwan had replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan's white-ball skipper, last Sunday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pakistan squad for australia zimbabwe
Pakistan's new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
info_icon

Pakistan's new ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday said the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Monday, will kick-start their preparations for the Champions Trophy back home next year. (More Cricket News)

Rizwan had replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan's white-ball skipper, last Sunday.

"We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan," Rizwan said in a statement released by the PCB on the eve of the first ODI.

Nicholas Pooran batting for LSG in IPL 2024. - Photo: X | Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran Breaks Mohammad Rizwan's Record For Most T20 Runs In A Calendar Year

BY Jagdish Yadav

"The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event."

Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy having won the last edition in 2017. They beat arch-rivals India in the final.

With the recent reset, Pakistan are aiming to find their right combination ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan have handed debuts to Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub for their series-opener as they have revealed their playing XI.

World champions Australia have also named their XI with a new opening pair Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Pakistan XI for first ODI: Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain

Australia XI for first ODI: Pat Cummins (c), Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy
  2. IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans
  3. IND Vs NZ Test Series Whitewash: BCCI To Discuss Future of Senior Players After Australia Tour
  4. India Vs New Zealand, Test Series: Blackcaps Clinch Historic Test Sweep At Wakhande - Data Debrief
  5. IPL Retentions: Did KL Rahul’s Anchor Mindset Cost Him LSG Spot? Here’s What Stats Say
Football News
  1. Mumbai City 3-2 Kerala Blasters Live Score, Indian Super League: Rodrigues Gives Islanders The Edge; Peprah Receives Red Card
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  3. Napoli 0-3 Atalanta, Serie A: Ademola Lookman Double Stuns Leaders At Diego Armando Maradona
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL: NEUFC 3-2 OFC At Full-time
  5. NorthEast United 3-2 Odisha FC, ISL: Highlanders Ride On Ajaraie Brace For Back-to-back Wins
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  2. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
  3. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  4. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
  5. India, China Made 'Some Progress' In Disengagement: EAM S Jaishankar
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival