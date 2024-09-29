Nicholas Pooran Breaks Mohammad Rizwan's Record For Most T20 Runs In A Calendar Year

West Indies' dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran scripted T20 history on Saturday as he set a new benchmark for the most runs in a calendar year in T20 cricket. (More Cricket News)
Playing for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, Pooran surpassed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan’s record of 2,036 runs, set in 2021. Pooran needed just five runs in the match against Barbados Royals to break the record, and he achieved the feat in the very first over.
Although Pooran’s innings ended with 27 runs off 15 balls, his total for the year now stands at an astonishing 2,059 runs from 65 innings. Rizwan and Pooran remain the only two players in T20 history to cross the 2,000-run mark in a calendar year.
Pooran’s achievement is even more remarkable considering the blistering strike rate he has maintained throughout 2024. His strike rate of 160.63 is significantly higher than Rizwan's 132.03 in 2021.
In contrast to Rizwan, who notched up 18 fifties and a century in 2021, Pooran’s tally for 2024 includes 14 fifties, but no centuries despite a few scores in the 90s.
The West Indian star has had a busy year, representing several teams across various T20 competitions, including Durban Super Giants, Lucknow Super Giants, MI Emirates, MI New York, Northern Superchargers, Rangpur Riders, and the West Indies cricket team.
His stellar form propelled him past another milestone earlier this year when he became the first player to hit over 150 sixes in a single year, breaking Chris Gayle’s record of 135 sixes from 2015.
In the ongoing CPL 2024, Pooran has amassed 312 runs from nine innings at a formidable strike rate of 175.28, contributing significantly to TKR’s success. His recent performance helped TKR secure a 30-run victory against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Pooran's dominance this year places him well ahead of other batters, with South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks trailing behind with 1,555 runs, followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam with 1,480 runs. Travis Head is next on the list with 1,442 runs.