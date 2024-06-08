In a clash of the titans and old rivals, the T20 World Cup defending champions England will take on the ODI World Cup holders Australia in match 17 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (June 8) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Streaming | Preview | Full Coverage)
While England's first match, against neighbours Scotland, was washed out, Australia notched up a convincing 39-run win over Oman in their campaign opener.
After this encounter, Australia will meet Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on June 12, and England face Oman at the same venue on June 14.
Who will win in the Australia vs England, match 17 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Australia Vs England Head-To-Head Record
The two heavyweight teams have faced off 21 times before in T20Is, and England have a slight advantage, having won 11 games as against Australia's 10. England have the lead over Australia in T20 World Cups too, with two wins in three encounters, with their last clash in the 2022 edition getting abandoned due to rain.
Australia Vs England Squads
England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley.
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.
Australia Vs England Probable XIs
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Australia Vs England Weather Report
The weather in Barbados is expected to be pleasant, and temperatures are likely to hover in the late 20s (degree Celsius). Cloudy conditions will prevail, though the chances of rain are not too high.
Australia Vs England Pitch Report
Australia had notched up a total of 164 for 5 against Oman at the same venue a few days ago, which is the highest score at this ground in the 2024 edition so far. The Kensington Oval pitch has historically favoured teams batting first, and could offer some assistance to spinners as well as pacers.
Australia Vs England Prediction
Though England enjoy the better head-to-head record in T20Is as well as the 20-over World Cup, those matches were well in the past. Google gives Australia a 54% winning chance against England's 46%.