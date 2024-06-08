Cricket

Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup Match 17 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the Australia vs England, match 17 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket Australia Photo
Australia beat Oman by 39 runs in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener in Barbados on June 5. Photo: Cricket Australia
info_icon

In a clash of the titans and old rivals, the T20 World Cup defending champions England will take on the ODI World Cup holders Australia in match 17 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (June 8) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Streaming | Preview | Full Coverage)

While England's first match, against neighbours Scotland, was washed out, Australia notched up a convincing 39-run win over Oman in their campaign opener.

Mitchell Starc limped out of Australia's T20 World Cup opener - null
Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shaun Marsh Plays Down Mitchell Starc Injury Fears After AUS Win

BY Stats Perform

After this encounter, Australia will meet Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on June 12, and England face Oman at the same venue on June 14.

Who will win in the Australia vs England, match 17 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Australia Vs England Head-To-Head Record

The two heavyweight teams have faced off 21 times before in T20Is, and England have a slight advantage, having won 11 games as against Australia's 10. England have the lead over Australia in T20 World Cups too, with two wins in three encounters, with their last clash in the 2022 edition getting abandoned due to rain.

Australia Vs England Squads

England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

Australia Vs England Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Marcus Stoinis celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Aqib Ilyas - null
Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: How Marcus Stoinis's Heroics Seal Victory In Opener

BY Stats Perform

Australia Vs England Weather Report

The weather in Barbados is expected to be pleasant, and temperatures are likely to hover in the late 20s (degree Celsius). Cloudy conditions will prevail, though the chances of rain are not too high.

Australia Vs England Pitch Report

Australia had notched up a total of 164 for 5 against Oman at the same venue a few days ago, which is the highest score at this ground in the 2024 edition so far. The Kensington Oval pitch has historically favoured teams batting first, and could offer some assistance to spinners as well as pacers.

Australia Vs England Prediction

Though England enjoy the better head-to-head record in T20Is as well as the 20-over World Cup, those matches were well in the past. Google gives Australia a 54% winning chance against England's 46%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jarange Launches Fresh Stir Over Maratha Quota; Warns Of Fielding Candidates In Assembly Polls
  2. NCP Leader Praful Patel Gets Back Properties Worth Rs 180 Crore As Court Terms ED Probe 'Illegal | Details
  3. National Law University Student Dies After Being Hit By Shooting Stone In Himachal's Solan
  4. Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony
  5. Bihar: 16 Get Life Term For Killing Man On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft
Entertainment News
  1. Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman Address Kangana Ranaut Airport Slap Incident, Condemn The Row
  2. 'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Buys Luxurious House Worth Rs 14 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra
  3. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  4. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  5. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran Enter Record Books
  2. Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup Match 17 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. T20 World Cup: All-Round Afghanistan Crush New Zealand By 84 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Finals Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch Battle For Title
  5. Sher-e-Punjab Trophy Set To Take Place From June 10-27
World News
  1. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  2. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  3. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  4. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  5. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony In Delhi