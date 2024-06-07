Cricket

Australia Vs England, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Australia Vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc, right, talks to his captain Mitchell Marsh during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

Australia and England, the two powerhouse in the cricket world are going head to head in match number 16 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 8, Saturday at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Both the teams are riding high on their success in their previous showdowns. England, led by Jos Buttler, unfortunately did not see a result in their opening match against Scotland, which was abandoned due to rain. Nonetheless, they recently celebrated a 2-0 T20I series victory against Pakistan and are determined to defend their title this time around.

David Warner and Travis Head opened the batting for Australia against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Barbados. - Photo: Cricket Australia
Australia Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17 Preview: ENG Aim To Improve Bowling To Halt Aussies

BY PTI

Australia, reigning champions of ICC ODI World Cup, kicked off their season in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a convincing 39-run victory over Oman. The match showcased the exceptional all-rounder prowess of Marcus Stoinis who not only led the charge with the bat by scoring a brisk 36-ball 67 but also did the damage with the ball taking 3 wickets.

Here's all you need to know about the Australia Vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match:

When and where will the Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8 at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados.

What is the scheduled start time for the Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?

The Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match is slated to begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Australia Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, Australia Vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

England Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Australia:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Lok Sabha 2024 Results Bring A Moment Of Reckoning For Indian Media?
  2. CBI Files Final Charge Sheet In Land For Jobs Scam Involving Lalu Prasad
  3. May Heat Wave In India 1.5 Degrees Celsius Warmer Than Previous Extremes
  4. Man Stabbed To Death By Friend In Delhi Over Sexual Harassment
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 7: Modi Elected NDA Leader, Sunil Chhetri's Career Stats & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  2. After Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal Supports ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Maybe That’s Her Capacity, Why Be Mean?
  3. Sandalwood Couple Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Apply For Divorce At Bengaluru Family Court-Report
  4. Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years
  5. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 WC 2024: Pakistan Cricket Community Slams Team After Shock Defeat
  3. SA20 2025: Dates For The Third Edition Revealed - All You Need To Know
  4. NZ Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024: Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson Praises Afghan Bowling Prowess
  5. Italy At UEFA Euro 2024: Gianluigi Buffon Urges Nicolo Barella To Follow Gennaro Gattuso Lead
World News
  1. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  2. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  4. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  5. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets President Murmu, Stakes Claim To Form Government