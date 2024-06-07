Australia Vs England, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17: When, Where To Watch

Australia and England, the two powerhouse in the cricket world are going head to head in match number 16 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 8, Saturday at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Both the teams are riding high on their success in their previous showdowns. England, led by Jos Buttler, unfortunately did not see a result in their opening match against Scotland, which was abandoned due to rain. Nonetheless, they recently celebrated a 2-0 T20I series victory against Pakistan and are determined to defend their title this time around.
Australia, reigning champions of ICC ODI World Cup, kicked off their season in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a convincing 39-run victory over Oman. The match showcased the exceptional all-rounder prowess of Marcus Stoinis who not only led the charge with the bat by scoring a brisk 36-ball 67 but also did the damage with the ball taking 3 wickets.
When and where will the Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8 at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados.
What is the scheduled start time for the Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?
The Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match is slated to begin at 10:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Australia Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Australia Vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
England Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Australia:
Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short
England:
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood.