AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Record, Probable XIs

Bangladesh and Australia will lock horns in Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in North Stand, Antigua on Friday. Here are the head-to-head record, Fantasy XI, match prediction and other details of the AUS Vs BAN match

Marcus Stoinis batting for Australia in T20 WC 2024. AP Photo
Australia's Marcus Stoinis hits a four against England during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
Australia are set to clash with Bangladesh in their first Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Friday, 21 June. (More Cricket News)

The Mitch Marsh-led Australian side have been unbeaten in the league stage and finished first in Group B. Now, they face the Bangla Tigers in the Super Eight, which was beaten by Group D topper South Africa only in the group stage.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis is in sublime form and recently dethroned Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to become the no. 1 T20I all-rounder in the ICC rankings. Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have not performed up to their potential but others have stood up when needed.

Australia have a deep batting lineup with Tim David and Matthew Wade coming at no. 7 and 8. Then Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar or Adam Zampa come.

Nathan Ellis has been effective with the ball but Pat Cummins might also come into the playing XI if they need someone who can also swing the bat. Starc was rested for one match and is likely to feature in the clash against Bangladesh on Friday.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangla side have been impressive with the ball despite Shoriful Islam's exclusion from the side due to hand injury which he sustained during the warm-up match against India.

Tawhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah are the backbone of Bangladesh's middle-order. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed have tactically assisted Mustafizur Rahman and they will try to do the same against Aussies on Friday as well.

AUS vs BAN, Full Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

AUS vs BAN Probable XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

AUS vs BAN, Head-to-head record in T20Is:

Australia and Bangladesh have played against each other 10 times in T20 internationals and Australia have won six matches whereas Bangladesh came out as victorious on four occasions.

Total Matches Played - 10

Bangladesh won - 4

Australia won - 6

AUS vs BAN, Match prediction:

Australia are favourites to win the Super Eight match against Bangladesh on Friday. Mitch Marsh & men have 80 % chances of winning the match in comparison to Bangladesh's 20%.

