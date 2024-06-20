Cricket

AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns in match 44 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at North Stand in Antigua on Friday. Here are the key stats including top-scorer, top wicket-taker, and best bowling figures for Bangladesh and Australia

David Warner playing a shot. AP Photo
Australia's David Warner hits for four runs against England during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Australia will be up against Bangladesh in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Stand, Antigua on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh have a strong seam bowling lineup with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman whereas the spin bowling department is led by Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain. Mahmudullah has also bowled a few overs in between.

Australia remained unbeaten in the league stage of the tournament and won all of their matches in Group B. Bangladesh on the other hand, lost one match against South Africa and finished second in Group D.

Travis Head and David Warner have given a solid start in the past and will be eyeing to repeat the same on Friday. Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell will play a crucial role in the middle-order with in-form Marcus Stoinis and Tim David.

Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis - AP/Ramon Espinosa
Australia Vs Bangladesh, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Gaurav Thakur

Australia vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Record

Australia and Bangladesh have played against each other 10 times in T20Is and Australia have won six of those matches. Bangladesh have won four T20Is against Aussies.

Total Matches Played - 10

Australia Won - 6

Bangladesh Won - 4

Australia vs Bangladesh: Highest Wicket-Takers

Spinner Shakib Al Hasan has taken the most T20I wickets (148) for Bangladesh in just 126 matches whereas for Australia, it is leg-spinner Adam Zampa who has taken 101 wickets in 84 T20I matches. Both will be up against each other on Friday.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Top Scorers

David Warner has scored 3215 runs in 107 T20I matches and is the leading run-scorer for Australia, while it is the experienced Shakib for Bangladesh with 2532 runs in 126 T20Is.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Best Bowling Figures

Ashton Agar took a six-for against New Zealand in 2021 at Wellington which is to date the best bowling figure by any Australian in the T20Is. His bowling figures were 4-0-30-6 in the match. For Bangladesh, it is Mustafizur Rahman's (4-1-10-6) against the United States in May 2024.

Australia beat Scotland by five wickets in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP
Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua

BY PTI

AUS vs BAN, Full Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker
  2. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail In Liquor Policy Scam Case
  3. NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA
  4. PM In J&K: Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit Amid Heavy Security
  5. Caught On Cam | Group Of Men Shoots Man 38 Times At Rajouri Garden's Burger King Joint In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Wakes Up Celeb Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘Early In The Morning’
  2. Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’
  3. Zareen Khan Wants To Explore Raw, Unconventional Roles To Harness Her Potential
  4. Raashii Khanna On Completing Decade In Tollywood: My First Brush With Fandom Happened Here
  5. Lupita Nyong'o Attended Taylor Swift, Beyonce Concerts Despite Being On Vocal Rest
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  2. West Indies Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch
  3. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Depart, Afghan Bowlers Take Charge
  4. England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch
  5. AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  2. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  3. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  4. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  5. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths