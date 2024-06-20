Australia will be up against Bangladesh in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Stand, Antigua on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh have a strong seam bowling lineup with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman whereas the spin bowling department is led by Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain. Mahmudullah has also bowled a few overs in between.
Australia remained unbeaten in the league stage of the tournament and won all of their matches in Group B. Bangladesh on the other hand, lost one match against South Africa and finished second in Group D.
Travis Head and David Warner have given a solid start in the past and will be eyeing to repeat the same on Friday. Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell will play a crucial role in the middle-order with in-form Marcus Stoinis and Tim David.
Australia vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Record
Australia and Bangladesh have played against each other 10 times in T20Is and Australia have won six of those matches. Bangladesh have won four T20Is against Aussies.
Total Matches Played - 10
Australia Won - 6
Bangladesh Won - 4
Australia vs Bangladesh: Highest Wicket-Takers
Spinner Shakib Al Hasan has taken the most T20I wickets (148) for Bangladesh in just 126 matches whereas for Australia, it is leg-spinner Adam Zampa who has taken 101 wickets in 84 T20I matches. Both will be up against each other on Friday.
Australia vs Bangladesh: Top Scorers
David Warner has scored 3215 runs in 107 T20I matches and is the leading run-scorer for Australia, while it is the experienced Shakib for Bangladesh with 2532 runs in 126 T20Is.
Australia vs Bangladesh: Best Bowling Figures
Ashton Agar took a six-for against New Zealand in 2021 at Wellington which is to date the best bowling figure by any Australian in the T20Is. His bowling figures were 4-0-30-6 in the match. For Bangladesh, it is Mustafizur Rahman's (4-1-10-6) against the United States in May 2024.
AUS vs BAN, Full Squads:
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud