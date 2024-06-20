Cricket

Australia Vs Bangladesh, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Take a look at the three key player battles that will play a big role in deciding the outcome of the Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

AP/Ramon Espinosa
Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Australia and Bangladesh are set to open their Super 8 campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (Friday IST) with a clash at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. (Prediction | More Cricket News)

Australia were unbeaten in the group stage and have established themselves as the favourites for the tournament. The 2021 champions defeated Oman in their opening game and then overcame arch-rivals England in their second match. The Mitch Marsh-led side won against Namibia and Scotland to end the group stage on a perfect note.

Bangladesh played impressive cricket in the group stage with the bowling-friendly pitches helping their bowlers. Their first two games both went down to the wire where they won the first against Sri Lanka by two wickets but then lost the second to South Africa by just four runs.

Australia beat Scotland by five wickets in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP
Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua

BY PTI

The last two games saw them earning victories with relatively comfortable margins of 25 runs against Netherlands and 21 runs against Nepal.

Take a look at the three key player battles that will play a big role in deciding the outcome of the Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match.

Travis Head vs Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was involved in a verbal spat with Nepal captain Rohit Paudel during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - Photo: X/ @RONBupdates
NEP Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024: Bangladesh Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fined 15 Percent Match Fee

BY PTI

In four innings so far, Travis Head has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of almost 158. Bangladesh would want the wicket of Head at the earliest and their best bet to do so is Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

The right-arm pacer has used the new ball well and has taken nine wickets, joint third-highest in the tournament so far. If Sakib can take Head's wicket early, it would be a big relief for Bangladesh.

Marcus Stoinis vs Rishad Hossain

null - Ricardo Mazalan
ICC T20I Rankings: This Australian Takes Top Spot From Mohammad Nabi In Allrounder's List

BY PTI

The newly top-ranked T20 allrounder Marcus Stoinis is the fourth highest scorer in the tournament. His strike rate is 190, way higher than absolutely anyone else in the competition.

The tall Bangladesh leggie Rishad Hossain has really impressed so far in this World Cup. He will be looking to add to his tally of seven wickets against Australia but for that winning the battle against Stoinis will be key.

Stoinis tends to struggle against wrist spin but on his day he can take it to the cleaners. A crucial battle awaits.

Shakib Al Hasan vs Adam Zampa

Shakib Al Hasan announced his return to form with a match-winning half-century against Netherlands in the group stage. The allrounder will be looking to build on that form against Australia but he will face the leg spin challenge of Adam Zampa.

Zampa is the joint third-highest wicket taker of the tournament with nine scalps. Shakib's wicket is key Bangladesh's batting and if Zampa can get that, the Asian side will be pushed on backfoot.

Will Zampa prevail or Shakib use his experience to come out on top?

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap June 20: UGC-NET Cancellation Sparks Row; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Kills 34; Hajj Heatstroke Death Toll Rises And More
  2. Bihar Cabinet Gives Nod To Metro Projects In Four More Cities
  3. The Paradox Of Law In India's General Election 2024
  4. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak
  5. UGC-NET Cancellation: Education Ministry Says Matter Referred To CBI, To Announce Fresh Exam Dates Soon
Entertainment News
  1. Shweta Tripathi Opens Up On Pay Disparity: I Was Given A Smaller Vanity Van As Compared To My Male Co-Actors
  2. For Ali Fazal, 2024 Has Turned Out To Be Extraordinary Despite Writers' Strike
  3. Sonakshi Sinha Teams Up With Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem For 'Kakuda'
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Says He Shies Away From Promotional Work For Films
  5. Video: Siddharth Says 'Noise Mat Karo' As He Loses Cool At Paps
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  2. AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Record, Probable XIs
  3. Archery World Cup 2024: India Sets Sights On Olympics Quota After Missing Medals
  4. English Premier League: Leicester City Replace Enzo Maresca With The Arrival Of Steve Cooper As New Manager
  5. La Liga: Former Real Madrid Skipper Iker Casillas Tips Jude Bellingham As Future Club Captain
World News
  1. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  2. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  3. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
  4. Train Collision In Chile Kills At Least 2 People And Injures Several Others
  5. Hidden Camera Found In Bushes Outside Alhambra Home After Burglary Attempt
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak