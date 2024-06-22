Cricket

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup, Super 8: What's St Vincent’s Weather Forecast?

Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent will play host for Australia and Afghanistan’s second Super Eight fixture on Sunday, June 23

Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup Photo: X | Afghanistan Cricket Board
Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent will play host for Australia and Afghanistan's second Super Eight fixture on Sunday, June 23.

Australia have been red-hot, unbeaten and look very much balanced going into the fixture. So far, they have played five games and have won all five.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have been impressive, and managed to qualify for the Super Eights from the group stage, beating New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. However, they lost to India and will be desperate for points against Australia. 

St Vincent's Weather

Saturday night at St Vincent could invite the Australian-Afghanistan players with cloud cover that stands at 67% with 18% probability of thunderstorms. However, the Kingstown crowd should get a full game.

What Happens If Rain Intervenes AUS Vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup, Super 8 fixture?

If the weather gods do play spoilsport during the Australia Vs Afghanistan game, the points will be shared between the two sides with no reserve day for the clash.

Teams (from):

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti,Hazratullah Zazai , Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

