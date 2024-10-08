Cricket

AUS-W Vs NZ-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Australia’s Relentless Force Defeat New Zealand By 60 Runs

New Zealand were all out for 88 in 19.2 overs chasing down a formidable target of 149 runs set by Australia

australia-womens-t20-world-cup-2024-ap-photo
Australian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Suzie Bates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
info_icon

Australia's batters provided their experienced bowling unit with sufficient runs to defend on a slow wicket and register a comprehensive 60-run win over New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Tuesday. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with a 32-ball 40 as Australia posted a challenging 148 for eight. Ellyse Perry chipped in with a 24-ball 30, after Alyssa Healy contributed 26 in 20 deliveries at the top of the order.

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 88 in 19.2 overs with Megan Schutt returning excellent figures of 3/3 in 3.2 overs. Annabel Sutherland (3/21) and Sophie Molineux (2/15) were the other major wicket-takers for Australia.

With this result, Australia grabbed the top spot in Group A with two wins from as many as matches.

Opting to bat, six-time winners Australia were off to a fine start with Healy and Beth Mooney adding 41 runs for the first wicket in just 5.2 overs.

Healy was adjudged out lbw after being hit on the pad by left-arm spinner Fran Jonas but after being persuaded by Mooney, the batter opted for a review, and it proved to be the right call, as the on-field umpire's decision was overturned.

Healy responded with two fours and in the next over, she lofted Eden Carson over extra cover region for another boundary.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who picked up 4/26, also pulled off a brilliant running catch to send back Phoebe Litchfield (18 off 18).

Brief scores:

Australia Women: 148/8 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 40; Amelia Kerr 4/26)

New Zealand Women: 88 all out in 19.2 overs (Amelia Kerr 29; Megan Schutt 3/3, Annabel Sutherland 3/21).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Toss Update And Playing XIs: Mizoram Field First Against Sikkim; Manipur Invite Goa To Bat
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1
  2. Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule
  3. Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace
  4. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start
  5. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  3. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  5. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
  2. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  3. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  4. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  5. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. 20 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Coal Mines In Pak's Balochistan
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  4. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  5. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures