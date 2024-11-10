Pakistan and Australia are playing the third and final ODI match of the bilateral series at Perth Stadium on Sunday, 10 November. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 after two games. (Streaming | Match Blog)
Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and have opted to field first against Australia.
Playing XIs
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan are going with the same playing XI in the final ODI but Australia have made five changes. Lance Morris, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson have been added to the playing XI which is led by Josh Inglis.
The full-time captain Pat Cummins along with other senior players has been rested from the final ODI and is preparing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India which is starting on 22 November.