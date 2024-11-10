Cricket

AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Pakistan Opt To Bowl First Against Australia In Series Decider

Australia and Pakistan are facing each other in the series decider at Perth Stadium. Here are the toss and playing XI updates of the AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI cricket match

Pakistans Naseem Shah, centre, is congratulated by teammates. AP Photo
Pakistan's Naseem Shah, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide. AP Photo/James Elsby
Pakistan and Australia are playing the third and final ODI match of the bilateral series at Perth Stadium on Sunday, 10 November. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 after two games. (Streaming | Match Blog)

Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and have opted to field first against Australia.

Playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan are going with the same playing XI in the final ODI but Australia have made five changes. Lance Morris, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson have been added to the playing XI which is led by Josh Inglis.

The full-time captain Pat Cummins along with other senior players has been rested from the final ODI and is preparing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India which is starting on 22 November.

