AUS-A vs IND-A, 2nd Test Day 1: Dhruv Jurel Excels, KL Rahul Struggles As India Stumble On Bouncy Pitch

Veteran KL Rahul (4), opening the batting, done in by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland (1/51 in 15 overs)

Photo: File
Dhruv Jurel showcased his sound technique and cool temperament while wickets fell like ninepins at the other end in another shoddy batting display by India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against Australia A at the iconic MCG on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Jurel (80 off 186 balls), who came to bat in the third over scored nearly half of India A's paltry first innings total of 161 in 57.1 overs with only other batter to cross 20-run mark was Devdutt Padikkal (26).

Veteran KL Rahul (4), opening the batting, done in by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland (1/51 in 15 overs).

Michael Neser (4/27 in 12.2 overs), one of the finest and unluckiest among contemporary Australian pacers, dealt a telling blow in the opening over from which India A couldn't recover.

At stumps, Australia A were 53 for 2 in reply with Mukesh Kumar again looking best among Indian bowlers.

What stood out during the day was Jurel's composure and ability to play late, using soft hands.

When there was extra bounce, he would quickly loosen his bottom hand grip to ensure that the ball didn't go to slip or gully region.

He judged the length perfectly and the flicked six off Boland was a treat to watch.

While Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper batter, Jurel's ability to leave deliveries on length should put him in a better position than Sarfaraz Khan in the middle-order batter role.

It was also the day when one got an indication that India senior team might bank on Rahul's experience of opening the innings if Rohit Sharma skips a match.

However, Boland got him with a perfectly pitched up delivery that straightened to take his outside edge.

But Rahul would be any day better than Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) who is increasingly looking out of sorts at this level.

This was after Neser bowled a hostile opening over with Easwaran left in a complete tangle to a well-disguised short ball that ballooned to gully.

In-form Sai Sudharsan (0) then got a Neser delivery that was aimed at his midriff and he tried to fend it, resulting in a regulation catch in the slips.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's suspect technique got exposed when he jabbed with hard hands at a delivery that bounced a tad extra from length to be caught at slips.

Nitish Reddy (16) played the most indiscreet shot as he tried to dance down the track to counter the steep bounce, getting ousted by Beau Webster.

