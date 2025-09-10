Asia Cup T20 Highs And Lows: Team Totals That Shaped The Tournament's Drama

Highest and lowest Asia Cup T20 totals: India 212/2 vs Afghanistan, Pakistan 193/2 vs Hong Kong, Afghanistan 188/6 vs Hong Kong
Shocking collapses: Hong Kong 38 all out vs Pakistan, Pakistan 83 all out vs India
Extremes of totals show evolving tactics, power shifts, and subcontinental cricket intensity
The Asia Cup T20 has long been a stage where extremes collide -- big totals and stunning collapses, masterful centuries and bewildering batting implosions. Across its editions, the continental showpiece has showcased the full gamut of T20 drama, from India's record-breaking blitz anchored by Virat Kohli to Hong Kong's humbling 38-run outing against Pakistan.
These matches aren't just statistical footnotes; they reflect the evolving power dynamics, tactical shifts, and emotional intensity that define subcontinental cricket.
As the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup unfolds, the contrast between the highest and lowest team totals offers the ever-present unpredictability of the shortest format.
With that, here's a match-by-match breakdown of the highest and lowest team totals in Asia Cup T20 history:
Highest Totals
India Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match 11 (Super Four)
India's 212 for 2 against Afghanistan in Dubai on September 8, 2022, remains the highest total in Asia Cup T20 history. The innings was anchored by Virat Kohli's unbeaten century, his first in nearly three years, which came at a strike rate of 200.
India dominated from the start, with captain KL Rahul (62 off 41) providing early momentum and Kohli accelerating in the middle overs. Afghanistan's bowlers struggled to contain the flow, especially in the death overs.
India won the match by 101 runs after restricting Afghanistan to 111/8.
Pakistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Match 6
Pakistan's 193 for 2 against Hong Kong in Sharjah on September 2, 2022, was a clinical display of top-order control. Despite losing skipper Babar Azam early, Mohammad Rizwan played a steady hand with 78 not out, while Khushdil Shah's late hitting helped Pakistan post 193/2, and eventually beyond reach for Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's bowling lacked penetration, and Pakistan capitalised with a calculated buildup followed by a final flourish, in which Fakhar Zaman also hit 53 off 41.
Pakistan won the match by 155 runs, the biggest in the history of the tournament. None of the Hong Kong players, in reply, reached double-digit runs as Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz claimed four and three wickets each.
India Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Match 4
India's 192 for 2 against Hong Kong in Dubai on August 2022 31 was powered by Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 68 not out off just 26 balls.
After a cautious start, India shifted gears in the final overs, with Suryakumar's wristy strokeplay dismantling the bowling attack. Virat Kohli also contributed with a composed fifty, setting up a strong platform.
India won the match by 40 runs as Hong Kong managed only 152/5 in reply.
Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 1
Afghanistan's 188 for 6 against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025, is the most recent addition to the top scores. Despite a mid-innings slowdown, late hitting ensured a competitive total. The innings reflected Afghanistan's growing depth in T20 batting.
In this opening match of the 2025 edition, opener Sediqullah Atal (73 off 52 not out) held one end and allowed Mohammad Nabi (33 off 26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53 off 21) to play freely. Omarzai's knock is the fastest fifty for Afghanistan, off 20 balls, in the format.
Afghanistan registered a comprehensive 94-run win.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Match 5
Sri Lanka's 184 for 8 against Bangladesh in Dubai on September 1, 2022, came in a tense Group B clash. Kusal Mendis played a key role with a brisk 60 off 37, while the lower order chipped in during a tricky chase of a 184-run target (183/7).
Bangladesh's bowlers had moments of control, but Sri Lanka's aggressive intent prevailed in the final overs. The Lions won the match by two wickets with four balls to spare.
Lowest Totals
Pakistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Match 6
Hong Kong's 38 all out against Pakistan in Sharjah on September 2, 2022, is the lowest total in Asia Cup T20 history. The collapse happened in just 10.4 overs, with Shadab Khan leading the bowling with four wickets.
Pakistan's pace and spin combination proved too much, and Hong Kong's batters failed to build any partnerships.
Hong Kong's top scorer was captain Nizakat Khan (8 off 13), while Kinchit Shah (6 off 10) also hit a boundary during that stunning batting collapse. Extras, 10 in total, became the top contributor.
UAE Vs India, Asia Cup 2016 Match 9
The United Arab Emirates' 81 for 9 against India in Mirpur on March 3, 2016, was a one-sided affair. Indian bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, kept the scoring rate in check throughout.
Two UAE batters breached double figures, 11 off 22 by Rohan Mustafa and 43 off 48 by Shaiman Anwar.
The UAE never recovered from early setbacks and ended with a sub-par total that India chased comfortably for a nine-wicket win with 59 balls remaining.
Bangladesh Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2016 Match 3
The UAE's 82 all out against Bangladesh in Mirpur on February 26, 2016, was another low point for the team. Chasing Bangladesh's 133/8, the UAE batters struggled to rotate strike and lost wickets in clusters. They eventually lost the game by 51 runs.
Bangladeshi bowlers, both pacers and spinners, dominated with Mustafizur Rahman (2/13), Mashrafe Mortaza (2/12), Shakib Al Hasan (2/20), and Mahmudullah (2/5) sharing eight wickets among them.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2016 Match 4
Pakistan's 83 all out against India in Mirpur on February 27, 2016, was a rare collapse in a high-profile match. Indian bowlers, especially Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, exploited the conditions with sharp movement and disciplined lines.
Pakistan's batting never settled, and the innings folded quickly, in 17.3 overs, with the top contribution coming from wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Khan (25 off 24). Khurram Manzoor (10 off 18) was the other batter who reached a two-digit score.
India, despite losing three wickets for eight runs, recorded a five-wicket win with 27 balls to spare.
Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 1
Hong Kong's 94 for 9 against Afghanistan was a modest effort in response to Afghanistan's 188. While better than their 2022 low, the innings lacked momentum.
Afghanistani bowlers maintained pressure throughout, with Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/16) and Gulbadin Naib (2/8) picking up key wickets. Hong Kong's inability to build partnerships kept them from mounting a serious challenge.
This list reflects how Asia Cup T20 matches have swung between explosive batting and sharp bowling. With the 2025 edition underway, more entries could soon reshape these records.