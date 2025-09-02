Asia Cup 2025: Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On Pressure, India Dreams And Mentor Dinesh Karthik’s Guidance

Karthik, who also serves as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting coach, recalled Sharma’s mindset shift. “He was never someone who was desperate to play for India. He was very free and he went about playing very confidently for Kings, and then made it to the Indian team. And then he knew that he was on the fringes when he didn’t do as well, and the T20 World Cup 2024 was around the corner. That’s when he became desperate. That kind of filtered into his performances which weren’t as good as he wanted them to be, and he put himself under immense pressure.. I was quite fond of the kid. Because he was very honest, very earnest, and wanted to really improve and do well. But I think it got to a point where he wasn’t sure how to move forward from there. I just took note of it and kept it,” Karthik added.