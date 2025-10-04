Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Nurul Hasan Guides Bengal Tigers To Two-Wicket Win

Nurul Hasan's unbeaten 31 led Bangladesh to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, clinching the T20I series 2-0

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 Nurul Hasan
Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan plays a shot during the second T20I match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh won the second T20I vs Afghanistan by two wickets

  • Nurul Hasan's unbeaten 31 secured series victory

  • Azmatullah Omarzai shined with 4-31 in the match at Sharjah

Nurul Hasan guided Bangladesh to a nervy two-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Friday, sealing a T20I series victory with a game to spare.

Middle-order batter Nurul kept his cool as wickets were falling all around him, crafting an unbeaten 31 off 21 deliveries to see his side to their second victory in as many days.

Bangladesh won the opener in Sharjah by four wickets on Thursday, but looked like they could fall short the following day as Azmatullah Omarzai claimed an impressive 4-23.

His unbeaten 19, along with 20 not out for Mohammad Nabi, had helped Afghanistan to set 148 to win after Sediqullah Atal (23), Ibrahim Zadran (38) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30) all made starts without capitalising.

Azmatullah dismissed both openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, for just two runs apiece before Saif Hassan (18) and captain Jaker Ali steadied the ship.

Rashid Khan then accounted for Ali, on 32, and Nasum Ahmed for 10 before Azmatullah returned to claim the wickets of Rishad Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin for single-figure scores.

Nurul had other ideas, however, sticking around to launch Noor Ahmad for six in the 19th over before two fours in three balls from Shoriful Islam (11 not out) saw Bangladesh home with five deliveries to spare.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: No problem for Nurul

Nurul's highest score in this format is only 42 not out, with this impressive knock just 11 runs shy of a career-best in T20Is for Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old averaged just 18.5 heading into this fixture but held his nerves with the bat, stroking one four and three maximums to help his side over the finish line.

Nurul's showing ensured Azmatullah fell on the wrong side of a fine effort, having taken four wickets for just the second time in T20Is for Afghanistan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kohli, Rohit Set To Return As India's Squad For Australia Series To Be Out On Oct 4

  2. India Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Look To Continue Dominance Amid Diplomacy Row

  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Snake Enters During India Women's Training Session In Colombo

  4. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: IND Reach 448/5 At Stumps, Lead By 286 Runs Against WI In Ahmedabad

  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: BAN Seal Series With Thrilling Two-Wicket Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  2. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  3. Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

  4. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  5. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  2. Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla, Detains Activists

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps