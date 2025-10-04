Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Nurul Hasan Guides Bengal Tigers To Two-Wicket Win

Bangladesh won the second T20I vs Afghanistan by two wickets
Nurul Hasan's unbeaten 31 secured series victory
Azmatullah Omarzai shined with 4-31 in the match at Sharjah
Nurul Hasan guided Bangladesh to a nervy two-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Friday, sealing a T20I series victory with a game to spare.
Middle-order batter Nurul kept his cool as wickets were falling all around him, crafting an unbeaten 31 off 21 deliveries to see his side to their second victory in as many days.
Bangladesh won the opener in Sharjah by four wickets on Thursday, but looked like they could fall short the following day as Azmatullah Omarzai claimed an impressive 4-23.
His unbeaten 19, along with 20 not out for Mohammad Nabi, had helped Afghanistan to set 148 to win after Sediqullah Atal (23), Ibrahim Zadran (38) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30) all made starts without capitalising.
Azmatullah dismissed both openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, for just two runs apiece before Saif Hassan (18) and captain Jaker Ali steadied the ship.
Rashid Khan then accounted for Ali, on 32, and Nasum Ahmed for 10 before Azmatullah returned to claim the wickets of Rishad Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin for single-figure scores.
Nurul had other ideas, however, sticking around to launch Noor Ahmad for six in the 19th over before two fours in three balls from Shoriful Islam (11 not out) saw Bangladesh home with five deliveries to spare.
Data Debrief: No problem for Nurul
Nurul's highest score in this format is only 42 not out, with this impressive knock just 11 runs shy of a career-best in T20Is for Bangladesh.
The 31-year-old averaged just 18.5 heading into this fixture but held his nerves with the bat, stroking one four and three maximums to help his side over the finish line.
Nurul's showing ensured Azmatullah fell on the wrong side of a fine effort, having taken four wickets for just the second time in T20Is for Afghanistan.