Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI LIVE Score: BAN Eye Solid Start Against The Afghan Atlans In Sharjah

Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The series is level 1-1 with today's encounter being decider. (More Cricket News)
Catch the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Check the Playing XIs:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan won the first ODI by 92 runs but the visitors came back strongly to win the second ODI by 68 runs.
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran