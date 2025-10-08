Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st ODI: BAN, AFG Clash In 50-Over Format In Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan lock horns against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the three-match series to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 8

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
AFG vs BAN ODI Series 2025: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the 1st ODI. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BAN clash against AFG in the three-match ODI series

  • BAN had whitewashed the Afghans in the T20I series

  • Bangladesh will be without their captain Litton Das

Afghanistan will look to seek revenge after getting whitewashed by Bangladesh in the T20I series when the two sides meet once again in the first of the 3-match ODI series on Wednesday.

BAN will be without their skipper Litton das once again due to injury. Also, Parvez Hossain Emon will also skip the series. “Litton Kumer Das misses out as he continues his recovery from a side strain while Parvez Hossain Emon has been left out,” BCB had said in a statement.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI - Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI take place?

Related Content
Related Content

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, October 8. The match will start at 5.30 PM PM IST.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be telecast on Eurosport in India.

Where to live stream the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Aussie Collapse Continues, Seven Wickets Down

  2. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

  3. India Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: Hosts Eye Improved Showing From Top-Order Batters

  4. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: NEP-W Beat MAS-W By Five Wickets, Clinch Series 3-2

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  2. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  3. At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

  4. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  5. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Storms Past Rs 250 Crore Despite Dip On First Monday

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  4. Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday, Leaders Reaffirm Strong India-Russia Partnership

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions