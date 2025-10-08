Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st ODI: BAN, AFG Clash In 50-Over Format In Abu Dhabi

BAN clash against AFG in the three-match ODI series
Afghanistan will look to seek revenge after getting whitewashed by Bangladesh in the T20I series when the two sides meet once again in the first of the 3-match ODI series on Wednesday.
BAN will be without their skipper Litton das once again due to injury. Also, Parvez Hossain Emon will also skip the series. “Litton Kumer Das misses out as he continues his recovery from a side strain while Parvez Hossain Emon has been left out,” BCB had said in a statement.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI - Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
