Afghanistan are hosting Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. The series is levelled at 1-1 after two matches and this match is the series decider. (Streaming | Match Blog)
Toss Update
What Captains Said:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan Captain)
The pitch is new. It's a fresh pitch and looks drier. I think it'll spin. Chasing is a little bit difficult here. We'll try to learn from the previous match and do well today. We go with the same team.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh Captain)
We'll bat first. The wicket looks good in the first innings. A good moment for me (to play the 100th ODI). Two changes. Shanto got injured, and Taskin is not playing. Zakir and Nahid Rana are playing.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh's full-time captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is injured and Mehidy Hasan Miraz came for the toss in his absence. Taskin Ahmed was rested from the match. Zakir Hasan and Nahid Rana were added to the playing XI of Bangladesh.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, played the same XI in the final ODI. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan side would learn from their mistake in the last game and will try to win the match and series.