AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Bangladesh Bat 1st Against Afghanistan In Series Decider

Afghanistan are up against Bangladesh in the series decider at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here are the toss update and playing XIs of the AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI cricket match

afg vs ban 3rd odi toss X bangladesh cricket
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (L) and Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto during the 3rd ODI match in Sharjah. Photo: X | Bangladesh Cricket
Afghanistan are hosting Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. The series is levelled at 1-1 after two matches and this match is the series decider. (Streaming | Match Blog)

Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat against Afghanistan.

What Captains Said:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan Captain)

The pitch is new. It's a fresh pitch and looks drier. I think it'll spin. Chasing is a little bit difficult here. We'll try to learn from the previous match and do well today. We go with the same team.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh Captain)

We'll bat first. The wicket looks good in the first innings. A good moment for me (to play the 100th ODI). Two changes. Shanto got injured, and Taskin is not playing. Zakir and Nahid Rana are playing.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh's full-time captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is injured and Mehidy Hasan Miraz came for the toss in his absence. Taskin Ahmed was rested from the match. Zakir Hasan and Nahid Rana were added to the playing XI of Bangladesh.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, played the same XI in the final ODI. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan side would learn from their mistake in the last game and will try to win the match and series.

