Bring Trophy Home, Indian Cricket Fans Tell Ram Charan As He Poses With ODI World Cup

Telugu movie star Ram Charan got a chance to hold the ODI World Cup trophy in Melbourne, where he was honoured with the title of Ambassador of Indian Arts and Culture by the Victorian government

Indian actor Ram Charan poses with the ODI World Cup trophy in Melbourne. Photo: Screengrab
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team brought home the T20 World Cup trophy, but the scars of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss are still not entirely healed. Losing the title to Australia in another ICC event rankled and continues to rankle, and fans dearly want the team to lay their hands on that trophy one more time. (More Cricket News)

And hence, when Telugu movie star Ram Charan got a chance to hold the 2023 World Cup trophy in Melbourne, online cricket fanatics couldn't help but cheekily ask the actor to bring the trophy along home when he returns.

While several commenters mentioned the grief of India losing the final and that feeling never going away, one seemingly optimistic user wrote: "In 2027 it will be ours".

India had had a stupendous campaign and were undefeated, going into the 2023 ODI WC final, before the Aussies produced a great day in the field to outclass the hosts and win the trophy a record-extending sixth time.

RRR actor Ram Charan is attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and was honoured with the prestigious title of Ambassador of Indian Arts and Culture by the Victorian government.

