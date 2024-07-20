Cricket

Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate To Join India As Assistant Coaches - Report

Despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not having formally announced it, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, are set to join the Indian coaching setup

gautam gambhir, kkr, india head coach, kkr photo
Abhishek Nayar Photo: X/@KKRiders
Despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not having formally announced it, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, are set to join the Indian coaching setup under Gautam Gambhir according to a cricbuzz report. (More Cricket News)

T Dilip, who was under Rahul Dravid, will continue as the fielding coach after being a great influence in the dressing room in his tenure thus far.


The Indian cricket team is set to fly to Colombo from Mumbai on Monday, July 22. Abhishek Nayar is expected to take the flight with Gambhir, and the rest of the Indian side. However, for ten Doeschate, he is likely to join the team in Colombo. 

Both Nayar and ten Doeschate were a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching set-up, where Gambhir stood as mentor. The former Dutch international also shared the dressing room at KKR as a player with India’s current head coach Gambhir. 

Adding more to the coaching set-up, there is no major clarity on Morne Morkel for head coach, but according to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has had discussions with him to potentially take over. 

BCCI is also expected to formally announce Gambhir as head coach and also organise a press conference with the newly announced T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

