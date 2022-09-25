Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Cricket Association Of Bengal Plans To Name Stand At Eden Gardens After Legendary Jhulan Goswami

The 39-year-old Jhulan Goswami bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday with 355 international wickets from 284 matches.

Jhulan Goswami recieves guard of honour as she enters Lord's for one last time on Saturday.
Jhulan Goswami recieves guard of honour as she enters Lord's for one last time on Saturday. ICC

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 9:24 am

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after legendary India seamer Jhulan Goswami, in recognition of her excellent services to the game. (More Cricket News)

Hailing from West Bengal’s Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday.

“We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

“At CAB we give equal importance to women's cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan's achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman's IPL,” he added.

Women's cricket's highest wicket-taker, Jhulan, fondly known as 'Chakdah Express', bids adieu to international cricket with over 350 wickets, a feat no bowler has achieved so far. The state cricket body also organised the telecast of her last game at a city theatre.

Sports Cricket India National Women’s Cricket Team Jhulan Goswami Cricket Association Of Bengal Avishek Dalmiya Women's IPL Eden Gardens
