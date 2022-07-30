Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Srihari Nataraj Books Final Berth In Men's 100m Backstroke

If Srihari Nataraj finishes on the podium, he will become only the second Indian swimmer since para-swimmer Prasanta Karmakar to win a CWG medal.

Srihari Nataraj clocked 54:55s to qualify for men's 100m backstroke final at CWG 2022.
Srihari Nataraj clocked 54:55s to qualify for men's 100m backstroke final at CWG 2022. SAI Media

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 9:48 am

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the finals of men's 100m backstroke after clocking 54:55 seconds in the semifinal event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Day 1 Highlights | Day 1 Report | Sports News

The 21-year-old finished fourth in his heat and seventh overall to secure a berth in the medal event that will take place on Sunday. South African Pieter Coetze, however, was the fastest swimmer across both the semi-finals, clocking 53.67s on day one of the competition.

The Bengaluru lad will now set his sights on becoming only the second Indian swimmer to bag a medal in the Commonwealth Games since Prasanta Karmakar's historic bronze in the para-swimming event at the Delhi CWG in 2010.

At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Nataraj had become the first Indian to swim in the classification A heat. The young swimmer had clocked 54:31s to finish 27th in the men's 100m backstroke event.

Earlier, in men's 400m Freestyle heats, Kushagra Rawat failed to advance to the semifinals after clocking 3:57.45 to finish 14th overall. Sajan Prakash too missed out in the men's 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth clocking 25.01s.

