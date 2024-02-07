Comilla Victorians Vs Khulna Tigers; Durdanto Dhaka Vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

When will the Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers and the Durdanta Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers matches take place on February 7, 2024. The Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match will commence at 1:00 PM IST whereas Durdanta Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers will start at 6:00 pm IST.