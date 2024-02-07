Comilla Victorians Vs Khulna Tigers; Durdanto Dhaka Vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is getting intense. In yet another double-header, Comilla Victorians take on Khulna Tigers while Durdanto Dhaka face Sylhet Strikers today (February 7). (More Cricket News)
Today's fixture is significant for the Khulna Tigers. They are aiming to regain momentum after losing to Fortune Barishal on February 3, a defeat which ended their four-game winning streak. Currently in second place, they will face the Comilla Victorians, who are ranked third and have won three out of four matches.
In the evening match, two struggling sides face off. Durdanto Dhaka, currently rooted at the bottom of the BPL 2024 points table with two points (five defeats in six matches) face sixth-place Sylhet Strikers (one win in seven matches) -- thanks to their superior net run rate.
Here are the live-streaming details for Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024:
When will the Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers and the Durdanta Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers matches take place on February 7, 2024. The Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match will commence at 1:00 PM IST whereas Durdanta Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
Comilla Victorians Vs Khulna Tigers Squads:
Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c, wicket-keeper) , Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan.
Anamul Haque Bijoy (captain/wicket-keeper), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali (wicket-keeper), Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam.
Durdanto Dhaka Vs Sylhet Strikers Squad:
: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad.