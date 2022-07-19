Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s Test Cricket Specialist, Named Sussex Interim Captain

Cheteshwar Pujara replaces regular captain Tom Haines who has been ruled out for around 5-6 weeks following a hand injury against Leicestershire last week.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a prolific run-scorer for Sussex in the County Championship this season. Twitter (@cheteshwar1)

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 3:32 pm

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has been named on Tuesday as the captain of Sussex on an interim basis after regular skipper Tom Haines was ruled out for more than a month. Pujara has been one of the consistent performers for the County this season. (More Cricket News)

The seasoned campaigner has scored 750-plus runs in six games for Sussex in the County Championship Division 2 this season with a highest score of 203. According to a statement from Sussex, Haines will be out for around 5-6 weeks.

“Cheteshwar Pujara has been named interim captain for Sussex following the news that Tom Haines will be out for around 5-6 weeks after breaking a bone in his hand whilst batting against Leicestershire last week,” the statement read.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury was all praise for Pujara. “Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined,” said Salisbury.

“Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers. By having a batter take up the role it means Finn can focus on leading our attack. Puj is a vastly experienced and quality person who I know will do a fantastic job,” he added.

Pujara was also a part of India’s playing XI in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in Birmingham which the visitors lost. He scored 13 and 66 in that match.

