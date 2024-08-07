Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Canoe Slalom Medallists - In Pics

Nearly 300 canoeists or kayakers from 58 countries are participating in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 canoeing competitions, at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Ile-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne. The canoe slalom discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 5 August, across six medal events -- three per gender -- and saw some fabulous performances. Australia swept all three gold medals in the women's slalom events (C-1, K-1 and kayak cross), while France, Italy and New Zealand split the top honours in the men's section.