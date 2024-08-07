Gold medalist Nicolas Gestin of France poses for photos during the medals ceremony for the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalist Adam Burgess, of Britain, celebrates during the medals ceremony for the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Bronze medalist Matej Benus of Slovakia poses for photos during the medal ceremony of the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Giovanni de Gennaro of Italy celebrates his gold medal after the medals ceremony for the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalist Titouan Castryck of France, left, gold medalist Giovanni de Gennaro of Italy, center, and bronze medalist Pau Echaniz of Spain pose during the medals ceremony for the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Bronze medalist Pau Echaniz of Spain reacts during a medals ceremony for the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Finn Butcher of New Zealand celebrates gold in the men's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Joseph Clarke of Britain poses with the silver medal in the men's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Noah Hegge of Germany poses with the bronze in the men's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Jessica Fox of Australia celebrates with the gold medal during the medals ceremony for the women's canoe single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
From left, silver medalist Elena Lilik of Germany, gold medalist Jessica Fox of Australia and bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth of the United States celebrate on the podium during the medals ceremony for the women's canoe single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Australia's Jessica Fox, center, gold medalist, Poland's Klaudia Zwolinska, left, silver medalist, and Britain's Kimberley Woods, bronze medalist in the women's kayak single pose during the medals ceremony of the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Noemie Fox of Australia celebrates with the gold medal in the women's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Angele Hug of France celebrates silver in the women's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Kimberley Woods of Britain celebrates with the bronze medal in the women's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.