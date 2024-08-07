Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Canoe Slalom Medallists - In Pics

Nearly 300 canoeists or kayakers from 58 countries are participating in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 canoeing competitions, at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Ile-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne. The canoe slalom discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 5 August, across six medal events -- three per gender -- and saw some fabulous performances. Australia swept all three gold medals in the women's slalom events (C-1, K-1 and kayak cross), while France, Italy and New Zealand split the top honours in the men's section.

Men's slalom C-1 medal ceremony: Gold medalist Nicolas Gestin of France | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Gold medalist Nicolas Gestin of France poses for photos during the medals ceremony for the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

2/15
Mens slalom C-1 medal ceremony: Silver medalist Adam Burgess, of Britain
Men's slalom C-1 medal ceremony: Silver medalist Adam Burgess, of Britain | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Silver medalist Adam Burgess, of Britain, celebrates during the medals ceremony for the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

3/15
Mens slalom C-1 medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Matej Benus of Slovakia
Men's slalom C-1 medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Matej Benus of Slovakia | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Bronze medalist Matej Benus of Slovakia poses for photos during the medal ceremony of the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

4/15
Mens kayak single finals medal ceremony: Gold Medal winner Giovanni de Gennaro of Italy
Men's kayak single finals medal ceremony: Gold Medal winner Giovanni de Gennaro of Italy | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Giovanni de Gennaro of Italy celebrates his gold medal after the medals ceremony for the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

5/15
Mens kayak single finals medal ceremony: Silver medalist Titouan Castryck of France with Giovanni de Gennaro and Pau Echaniz
Men's kayak single finals medal ceremony: Silver medalist Titouan Castryck of France with Giovanni de Gennaro and Pau Echaniz | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Silver medalist Titouan Castryck of France, left, gold medalist Giovanni de Gennaro of Italy, center, and bronze medalist Pau Echaniz of Spain pose during the medals ceremony for the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

6/15
Mens kayak single finals medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Pau Echaniz of Spain
Men's kayak single finals medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Pau Echaniz of Spain | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Bronze medalist Pau Echaniz of Spain reacts during a medals ceremony for the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

7/15
Mens slalom kayak cross medal ceremony: Gold medalist Finn Butcher of New Zealand
Men's slalom kayak cross medal ceremony: Gold medalist Finn Butcher of New Zealand | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Finn Butcher of New Zealand celebrates gold in the men's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

8/15
Mens slalom kayak cross medal ceremony: Silver medalist Joseph Clarke of Britain
Men's slalom kayak cross medal ceremony: Silver medalist Joseph Clarke of Britain | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Joseph Clarke of Britain poses with the silver medal in the men's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

9/15
Mens slalom kayak cross medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Noah Hegge of Germany
Men's slalom kayak cross medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Noah Hegge of Germany | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Noah Hegge of Germany poses with the bronze in the men's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

10/15
Womens canoe single medal ceremony: Gold medalist Jessica Fox of Australia
Women's canoe single medal ceremony: Gold medalist Jessica Fox of Australia | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jessica Fox of Australia celebrates with the gold medal during the medals ceremony for the women's canoe single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

11/15
Womens canoe single medal ceremony: Gold medalist Jessica Fox, center, with silver medalist Elena Lilik, left, and bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth,
Women's canoe single medal ceremony: Gold medalist Jessica Fox, center, with silver medalist Elena Lilik, left, and bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth, | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

From left, silver medalist Elena Lilik of Germany, gold medalist Jessica Fox of Australia and bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth of the United States celebrate on the podium during the medals ceremony for the women's canoe single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

12/15
Womens kayak single medal ceremony: Silver medalist Polands Klaudia Zwolinska Gold medalist Australias Jessica Fox, and bronze medalist Britains Kimberley Woods
Women's kayak single medal ceremony: Silver medalist Poland's Klaudia Zwolinska Gold medalist Australia's Jessica Fox, and bronze medalist Britain's Kimberley Woods | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Jessica Fox, center, gold medalist, Poland's Klaudia Zwolinska, left, silver medalist, and Britain's Kimberley Woods, bronze medalist in the women's kayak single pose during the medals ceremony of the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

13/15
Womens kayak cross medal ceremony: Gold medalist Noemie Fox of Australia
Women's kayak cross medal ceremony: Gold medalist Noemie Fox of Australia | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Noemie Fox of Australia celebrates with the gold medal in the women's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

14/15
Womens kayak cross medal ceremony: Silver medalist Angele Hug of France
Women's kayak cross medal ceremony: Silver medalist Angele Hug of France | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Angele Hug of France celebrates silver in the women's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

15/15
Womens kayak cross medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Kimberley Woods of Britain
Women's kayak cross medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Kimberley Woods of Britain | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kimberley Woods of Britain celebrates with the bronze medal in the women's kayak cross finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  3. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  4. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hoax Bomb Threat At Kochi Airport Delays Flight To Thailand
  2. CBI Takes Over Probe Into Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths
  3. Indian High Commission In Dhaka Functional, Say Sources As Chaos Engulfs Bangladesh
  4. Karnataka: Kali River Bridge Collapses In Karwar; Driver Of Truck That Fell Into Water Rescued
  5. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  2. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
  3. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  4. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
  5. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
  2. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  3. Sunita Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
  4. Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders
  5. Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?
Latest Stories
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics
  3. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  5. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  6. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  7. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself