Sports

Bundesliga: Harry Kane Scores A Hat-Trick As Bayern Munich Thump Mainz - In Pics

Harry Kane is closing in on Robert Lewandowski’s goal record in a single Bundesliga season at his first attempt. The England captain scored a hat trick and set up two goals as Bayern Munich reduced Bayer Leverkusen’s lead to seven points with an 8-1 rout of Mainz on Saturday. It was the second straight game that Kane scored two goals or more, and the second successive match in which Bayern looked like its old self after a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday. Kane now has 30 goals in just 25 Bundesliga appearances. Nine rounds remain for him to outscore Lewandowski’s mark of 41 from 2021.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Munich's Leon Goretzka scores his side's 8th goal of the game, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

1/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Munich's Harry Kane, left, celebrates his side's 7th goal with teammate Serge Gnabry, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

2/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates his side's 6th goal with teammate Leon Goretzka. during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
3/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Munich's Harry Kane, left. scores his side's third goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

4/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Munich's Jamal Musiala scores his side's fifth goal of the game, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
5/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Munich's Thomas M'ller celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
6/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Munich's Leroy Saney, left, vies for the ball with Mainz's Robin Zentner, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
7/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mainz's Nadiem Amiri, right, scores a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

8/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mainz's Nadiem Amiri celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

9/9
Bundesliga%3A%20Bayern%20Munich%20vs%20Mainz
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Munich players celebrate a second goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

Tags

Football

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement