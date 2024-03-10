Sports

Bundesliga: Harry Kane Scores A Hat-Trick As Bayern Munich Thump Mainz - In Pics

Harry Kane is closing in on Robert Lewandowski’s goal record in a single Bundesliga season at his first attempt. The England captain scored a hat trick and set up two goals as Bayern Munich reduced Bayer Leverkusen’s lead to seven points with an 8-1 rout of Mainz on Saturday. It was the second straight game that Kane scored two goals or more, and the second successive match in which Bayern looked like its old self after a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday. Kane now has 30 goals in just 25 Bundesliga appearances. Nine rounds remain for him to outscore Lewandowski’s mark of 41 from 2021.