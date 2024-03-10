Bundesliga: Harry Kane Scores A Hat-Trick As Bayern Munich Thump Mainz - In Pics

Munich's Leon Goretzka scores his side's 8th goal of the game, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Munich's Harry Kane, left, celebrates his side's 7th goal with teammate Serge Gnabry, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates his side's 6th goal with teammate Leon Goretzka. during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Advertisement
Munich's Harry Kane, left. scores his side's third goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Munich's Jamal Musiala scores his side's fifth goal of the game, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Advertisement
Munich's Thomas M'ller celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Advertisement
Munich's Leroy Saney, left, vies for the ball with Mainz's Robin Zentner, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Advertisement
Mainz's Nadiem Amiri, right, scores a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Mainz's Nadiem Amiri celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Munich players celebrate a second goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.