Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Boria Majumdar Accuses Wriddhiman Saha Of Doctoring WhatsApp Chats, To File Defamation Case

Boria Majumdar said Wriddhiman Saha tampered with the WhatsApp screenshots to garner public sympathy post his ouster from India's Test squad.

Boria Majumdar Accuses Wriddhiman Saha Of Doctoring WhatsApp Chats, To File Defamation Case
Wriddhiman Saha had earlier refused to reveal the name of the journalist who had ‘threatened’ him. Twitter/@ICC and @BoriaMajumdar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 11:28 am

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has alleged that he was intimidated by a journalist for not giving an interview, on Saturday said he has revealed all the details to a BCCI committee probing the matter. (More Cricket News)

And late in the evening, Boria Majumdar in a Twitter video identified himself as the one accused by Saha.

A three-member committee met Saha in New Delhi on Saturday to probe into the 37-year-old's allegations against the unnamed journalist.

Related stories

Wriddhiman Saha Refuses To Name 'Journalist' Who Threatened Him – Here Is Why

"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee in New Delhi.

Later in the night in his near nine minute-long video, Majumdar claimed that Saha has "doctored" the whatsapp screenshots of the chats he had with him.

Majumdar also said that he was filing a defamation suit against the discarded India glovesman.

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter. 

It all began after the 37-year-old was ignored for the ongoing Sri Lanka series. Saha, in an outburst, revealed some classified dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid. 

He said that he was told by Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things. 

The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore. Saha has recently been demoted to Group C of the BCCI central contracts list.

Tags

Sports Cricket Wriddhiman Saha Boria Majumdar Wriddhiman Saha Controversy Journalist Threatens Wriddhiman Saha BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Rahul Dravid India Vs Sri Lanka 2022 New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

Meet Arjun Nair, The Omelette Man Of India

Meet Arjun Nair, The Omelette Man Of India