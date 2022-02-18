Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

Thomas Bach says it was 'chilling' to see on TV. Kamila Valieva, who has been at the center of a doping controversy, finished fourth overall.

Coach Eteri Tutberidze with skater Kamila Valieva after the short program at the 2022 Winter Games. AP Photo

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 3:46 pm

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has criticized Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's entourage for their “tremendous coldness” toward the 15-year-old skater after her mistake-filled free skate at the Beijing Olympics. (More Sports News)

Bach says it was “chilling” to see on television. Valieva, who has been at the center of a controversy over a positive doping test,  finished fourth overall despite placing first in the women's short program earlier in the week.

The IOC president did not name Valieva's coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who was seen on camera telling a visibly upset Valieva “Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?” 

Bach says “you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance.” 

Tutberidze and other members of Valieva's entourage will be investigated over the teenager's positive test for a heart medication ahead of the Olympics. 

Bach says the pressure on Valieva was “beyond my imagination.” 

