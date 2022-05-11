Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Discharged From Hospital After Concussion

Ronald Araujo was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing at Camp Nou during Barcelona's 3-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Barcelona players react as their teammate Ronald Araujo is carried by an ambulance after injury. AP

Updated: 11 May 2022 6:45 pm

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has been discharged after a night in the hospital following a head injury sustained in a Spanish league game against Celta Vigo, the club said Wednesday. (More Football News)

Barcelona said tests conducted on the player following his concussion on Tuesday came back with satisfactory results and doctors allowed him to return home.

The Uruguay defender was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing at the Camp Nou. He and teammate Gavi Páez clashed heads while going for a ball in the 61st minute of Barcelona’s 3-1 victory.

The 23-year-old Araújo seemed OK at first but went down to the ground after taking a few steps.

Barcelona and Celta players immediately called for medical assistance and turned him on his side. Araújo appeared to be unconscious for a few moments as doctors rushed in. He was treated for nearly eight minutes as doctors immobilized the defender before putting him in the ambulance.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said after the match that Araújo would stay at the hospital as a precaution.

“Thankfully, it was only a scare,” Xavi said.

Gavi also needed medical assistance but was able to continue playing.

