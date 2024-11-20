Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia Min, Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 2 Match

Get the live streaming, timing and other details for the PV Sindhu vs Yeo Jia Min, Round 2 match at the BWF China Masters 2024

2024 Paris Summer Olympics Badminton_PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba_1
PV Sindhu will be in second round action. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in the women’s singles second round event at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Thursday, November 21. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)

Earlier Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes, notching up her 20th win in 21 meetings with the Thai shuttler.

Sindhu will look to repeat her Madrid Masters Super 300 performance where she had defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min. The Indian had pulled off a 24-22. 22-20 win over the lowly-ranked Singaporean shuttler in an intensely fought women's singles semifinals game.

If Sindhu defeats Yeo Jia Min in the next round, she might be in line to meet Bansod in the quarter-final stage.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. - Photo: X | BAI Media
PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia Min, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming

When to watch PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia Min, BWF China Masters 2024 match?

The PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia Min, BWF China Masters 2024 second round match will be played on Thursday, November 21. The matches begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of Sindhu's match is yet to be confirmed.

Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia Min, BWF China Masters 2024 match?

The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.

Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

