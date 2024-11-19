PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 1 Match

PV Sindhu is set to face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round of the BWF Super 750 China Masters 2024 on Wednesday, November 20 at Shenzhen Arena, China. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)
Double Olympic medalist Sindhu is the favorite in this matchup, having recently defeated Ongbamrungphan in the Japan Masters 2024 with straight sets of 21-12, 21-8.
Sindhu is looking to overcome her recent struggles and aims for improved performances as she continues her quest for consistency, form, and a much-needed win.
This tournament would be a battle arena for the finest talents from around the world to fight for glory with a prize purse of USD 1,150,000.
PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: Head-To-Head
Sindhu holds a commanding 19-1 head-to-head record against Thai player Ongbamrungphan.
PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming
The PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 1 match of the BWF China Masters 2024 will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.
The matches will begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of Sindhu's match yet to be confirmed. However, her match is expected to be one of the early games.
Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 1 match?
The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.