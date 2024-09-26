Badminton

Macau Open 2024: Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri Enter Quarter-finals

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championship silver medallist, will next face Hong Kong's second seed Ng Ka Long Angus

Kidambi Srikanth in action. (Photo: X | BAI Media)
Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game victory over compatriot Ayush Shetty in the second round in Macau on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Seeded sixth, Srikanth, who is playing his first competition since recovering from an injury sustained in May, outclassed 2023 Odisha masters runner-up Ayush 21-13, 21-18 to emerge as the lone Indian competitor in the singles event.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championship silver medallist, will next face Hong Kong's second seed Ng Ka Long Angus, with whom he shares an even 4-4 head-to-head record in their last eight encounters.

PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu Ropes In South Korean Great Lee Hyun Il As Consulting Coach

BY PTI

In women's doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also reached the quarterfinals, securing a solid 22-20, 21-11 win over Chinese Taipei's Lin Chih-Chun and Teng Chun Hsun in just 38 minutes.

In women's singles, former world junior number one Tasnim Mir put up a commendable fight against fourth seed and 2022 World junior champion Tomoka Miyazaki from Japan, stretching the match to three games before ultimately losing 17-21, 21-13, 10-21.

The mixed doubles team of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, however, bowed out of the tournament after falling 17-21, 14-21 to the Malaysian duo of Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in the second round.

Kidambi Srikanth. - File
Macau Open Super 300: Kidambi Srikanth And Indian Star Shuttlers Advance To Second Round

BY PTI

It took 37 minutes for Srikanth, the former world number one, to defeat Ayush, who initially held a brief 5-3 lead in the opening game. However, Srikanth quickly regained control, moving to an 11-8 advantage at the break and ultimately securing the first game.

In the second game, Ayush showcased a stronger performance, building a 9-6 lead after a competitive start and later extending it to 15-10. Despite this promising position, he couldn't maintain his momentum as Srikanth surged ahead, winning nine of the next ten points to reach 19-16 before closing out the match.

