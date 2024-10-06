Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke Live Streaming, Arctic Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Shuttler In Action

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be returning to the badminton court for the first time since the Paris Olympics, when he locks horns against Rasmus Gemke in the first round of the Arctic Open 2024 tournament starting from October 8, Tuesday. (More Badminton News)
The Arctic Open 2024, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event, will also feature the likes of PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in action.
Speaking about Lakshya, the young shuttler will meet Gemke for the second time, after their previous meeting being in India Open 2023 wherein Gemke defeated Sen.
However, Lakshya has improved since then and has worked more on his fitness at the Red Bull Arena in Austria. The 23-year-old is expected to beat Gemke and could be in line to meet seventh-seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.
Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming
Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke, Arctic Open, BWF World Tour Super 500 match?
Badminton fans in India can live stream the Arctic Open 2024 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, .