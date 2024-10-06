Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke Live Streaming, Arctic Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Shuttler In Action

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will take on Danish player Rasmus Gemke in the Arctic Open 2024 event. Here are the live streaming and other details

lakshya-sen-india-badminton-player-paris-olympics-pti-photo
Lakshya Sen came agonisingly close of clinching a medal for India at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be returning to the badminton court for the first time since the Paris Olympics, when he locks horns against Rasmus Gemke in the first round of the Arctic Open 2024 tournament starting from October 8, Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

The Arctic Open 2024, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event, will also feature the likes of PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in action.

Speaking about Lakshya, the young shuttler will meet Gemke for the second time, after their previous meeting being in India Open 2023 wherein Gemke defeated Sen.

However, Lakshya has improved since then and has worked more on his fitness at the Red Bull Arena in Austria. The 23-year-old is expected to beat Gemke and could be in line to meet seventh-seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming

Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke, Arctic Open, BWF World Tour Super 500 match?

Badminton fans in India can live stream the Arctic Open 2024 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Chasing 106-Run Target, Now At 79/2 After 15 Overs
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Scores: Men In Blue Face Bangla Tigers In Series Opener At Gwalior
  3. LLC 2024: Match 1 Scores Revised As Manipal Tigers, Konark Suryas Odisha Share One Point Each
  4. India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: PAK-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 WC Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H, Weather And Pitch Report
Football News
  1. India Vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez Announces 23-Member Squad For The International Friendly - Check Who's In
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Dani Carvajal Injury Serious, Could Miss Rest Of Season
  3. Inter 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Inzaghi Demands More From Nerazzurri After Narrow Win
  4. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Surrender 2-goal Lead to Draw Against Holsten Keil - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Guardiola Not Concerned Despite Manchester City's Poor Defensive Record
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Relieved To Pass Alex Michelsen Test
  3. China Open: Gauff Rallies To Reach Final; Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic Win In Shanghai
  4. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  5. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  2. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
  3. Haryana Elections 2024: Youth Demand Jobs, Education, End to Caste Politics
  4. Check Sanzipora’s Fight for Roads, Water, Jobs After Article 370 Abrogation
  5. Weather Wrap: Meghalaya Flashfloods Kill 10, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Bengaluru, Rainy Durga Puja For Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  3. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  4. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Another Mass Shooting In Israel, 1 Dead & 8 Injured In Beersheba; Attacker Killed
  2. After One Year Of War, Gaza Faces The Challenge Of Clearing Tons Of Rubble
  3. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  4. In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon
  5. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'