India's Lakshya Sen will face Malaysia's Leon Jun Hao in the first round of the BWF Super 500 Japan Masters 2024 at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)
Sen is the only Indian in the men's singles category and he will be hopeful of winning easily against the 30th-ranked Malaysian shuttler. In his last match, Hao was defeated by Jonatan Christie in the round of 32 of the Denmark Open.
Sen was also knocked out of the first round of the Denmark Open after losing to Chinese shuttler G.Z. Lu in the third set. He finished fourth in the Paris Olympics 2024 and missed a historic bronze medal for India.
PV Sindhu and the star pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are other Indians competing in the event. Sindhu will be up against Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round of women's singles and the Jolly-Gopichand duo will compete in the women's doubles category.
Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, Japan Masters 2024: Live Streaming
When is the Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?
The Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 will be played on Wednesday, 13 November. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST.
Where is the Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?
The Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 will be played at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?
The live telecast details of the Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 are not yet confirmed.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Lakshya Sen Vs Leong Jun Hao, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?
Indian fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for the BWF matches in India. Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.