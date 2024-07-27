Playing in his first-ever Olympics, India's Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel to win his opening Group L badminton match 21-8, 22-20 against Kevin Cordon at the Paris 2024 Games on Saturday (July 27). Sen saved four game points in the second game and won six back-to-back points to clinch the match. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The victory assumes significance for Lakshya as he is in a tricky group, which is being dubbed the 'Group of Death' in the men's singles draw, and winning the match in straight games could augur well for the 22-year-old, going forward.
Lakshya did not break much sweat in taking the first game, showcasing the gulf in pedigree of the two players. But the southpaw Cordon showed exactly how he had pulled off a stunning run in the Tokyo Olympics, running Lakshya ragged in the second game.
Cordon was up 20-16 and looked set to force a decider, when the Indian came roaring back to mount a stunning comeback and turn the match his way.