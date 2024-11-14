Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, lost to Canada's Michelle Li in the second round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Thursday, November 14. (More Badminton News)
Sindhu, currently ranked world no. 20, was defeated by her Canadian opponent 21-17, 16-21, 17-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes. Li is ranked 23rd in the world.
The Canadian shuttler had only two wins against Sindhu prior to this contest whereas the Indian had won 10 of her previous matches.
Sindhu's defeat saw India's campaign come to an end in the tournament.
Earlier, Lakshya Sen squandered a one-game lead before losing 22-20, 17-21, 16-21 to Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in their men’s singles round of 32 match. Moreover, the women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand had also faced a first-round exit.