China Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Malvika Bansod Vs Akane Yamaguchi Quarter-Final Match

Young Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her fine form as she cruised to her maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal after eking out a hard-fought victory against higher-ranked Kirsty Gilmour in the China Open 2024 on Thursday. (More Badminton News)
Malvika, ranked 43rd, toiled hard for one hour and five minutes before pulling off a 21-17 19-21 21-16 win over the the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and world number 25 from Scotland in a women's singles round-of-16 contest.
However Malvika, who is the lone Indian shuttler remaining in the competition, has a tough challenge ahead of her as she will be up against fourth seed and two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last eight stage.
Although the Japanese shuttler has won both the outings against Malvika, the Indian had come close to defeating Yamaguchi and hopes she can cross the line this time round.
Here are the timings, schedule, and other details for the BWF Super 1000 Quarter-final match between Malvika Bansod and Akane Yamaguchi
Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi, China Open 2024 badminton quarter-final match will take place on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 AM IST.
Where to watch is Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi, China Open 2024 badminton quarter-final match?
Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi, China Open 2024 badminton quarter-final match will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India. For live streaming, one can watch it on the JioCinema app and website.