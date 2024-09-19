Badminton

China Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Malvika Bansod Vs Akane Yamaguchi Quarter-Final Match

Indian shuttler Malvika defeated Kirsty Gilmour to advance to the BWF Super 1000 quarter-finals where she will take on Japanese Akane Yamaguchi

Malvika-Bansod-China-Open-2024-Badminton-X-Photo
Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod Photo: X
info_icon

Young Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her fine form as she cruised to her maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal after eking out a hard-fought victory against higher-ranked Kirsty Gilmour in the China Open 2024 on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Malvika, ranked 43rd, toiled hard for one hour and five minutes before pulling off a 21-17 19-21 21-16 win over the the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and world number 25 from Scotland in a women's singles round-of-16 contest.

However Malvika, who is the lone Indian shuttler remaining in the competition, has a tough challenge ahead of her as she will be up against fourth seed and two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last eight stage.

Although the Japanese shuttler has won both the outings against Malvika, the Indian had come close to defeating Yamaguchi and hopes she can cross the line this time round.

Here are the timings, schedule, and other details for the BWF Super 1000 Quarter-final match between Malvika Bansod and Akane Yamaguchi

When is Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi, China Open 2024 badminton quarter-final match?

Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi, China Open 2024 badminton quarter-final match will take place on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 AM IST.

Where to watch is Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi, China Open 2024 badminton quarter-final match?

Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi, China Open 2024 badminton quarter-final match will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India. For live streaming, one can watch it on the JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
  3. England Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: ENG Choose To Bat First Against Aussies
  4. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Ipswich Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  2. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  3. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
  4. PSG 1-0 Girona: Manager Luis Enrique Notes Tough Nature Of Paris Saint-Germain's Win In UCL Opener
  5. Club Brugge 0-3 BVB: Nuri Sahin Hails Dortmund Subs For Snatching Late Win In UCL Opener
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Blue Star And The Golden Temple
  2. Democracy's Darkest Hour
  3. The Blank Editorials Of Emergency: When Silence Speaks
  4. Between Emergency And Now, Uncanny Parallels And Delicious Ironies
  5. Counting Caste: The Imperative For A Comprehensive Census
Entertainment News
  1. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  2. A New Malayalam Film Industry Body Aims To Address Existing Problems 
  3. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  5. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know