Badminton

Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 2 Match

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked world number 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17 8-21 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. Here are the live streaming details for the Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, round 2 match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Anupama-Upadhyaya
Anupama Upadhyaya of India in action at the BWF China Masters. Badminton Photo
info_icon

India's young shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya reached the second round of the ongoing BWF China Masters 2024 when she recorded a stunning three-game win over world number 15 American Beiwen Zhang on Tuesday. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked world number 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17 8-21 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. It was her first second round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event.

She will now face Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, who ousted fellow Japanese Aya Ohori with a 21-15, 12-21, 18-21 victory in the opening round. Nidaira is currently ranked 26 in the world.

Anupama has already won titles in Kazakhstan International challenge and Polish Open early in the year.

Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming

When to watch Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match?

The Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match of the BWF China Masters 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 21, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.

The matches will begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of Anupama's match yet to be confirmed.

Where to watch Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match?

The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.

Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. Premier League: Mills Believes Man City Squad Still Stronger Than Liverpool's Despite Injuries
  2. UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany
  3. UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan
  4. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  5. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  5. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
Hockey News
  1. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal
  2. India Vs China Final Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Salima Tete's IND Eye Consecutive Titles On Home Soil
  3. MAS Vs JPN Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match In Rajgir
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  5. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 45% Till 3 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Air India Chaos: Passengers Left Stranded at Phuket for Days Following Flight Cancellation, Multiple Delays
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 61% Voter Turnout In Phase 2 Till 3 PM
  4. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
  5. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
  2. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
  3. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  4. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
  5. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 45% Till 3 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 61% Voter Turnout In Phase 2 Till 3 PM
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood