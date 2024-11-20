Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 2 Match

India's young shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya reached the second round of the ongoing BWF China Masters 2024 when she recorded a stunning three-game win over world number 15 American Beiwen Zhang on Tuesday. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)
The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked world number 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17 8-21 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. It was her first second round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event.
She will now face Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, who ousted fellow Japanese Aya Ohori with a 21-15, 12-21, 18-21 victory in the opening round. Nidaira is currently ranked 26 in the world.
Anupama has already won titles in Kazakhstan International challenge and Polish Open early in the year.
Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match?
The Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match of the BWF China Masters 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 21, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.
The matches will begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of Anupama's match yet to be confirmed.
Where to watch Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Natsuki Nidaira, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match?
The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.