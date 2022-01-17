Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Australian Open 2022: Former Champion Sofia Kenin Makes A First Round Exit

Madison Keys, who is coming off a hard-court title at Adelaide on Saturday, used 16 aces to extend her recent run of success. She won the game against Sofia Kenin 7-6 (2), 7-5.

US' Sofia Kenin plays a backhand return to compatriot Madison Keys at Australian Open 2022.

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:17 pm

Sofia Kenin was the Australian Open champion in 2020, and made it to the final of the French Open, too, that year, when she climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 4. (More Tennis News)  

She's going to drop a lot closer to No. 100 after a first-round exit at Melbourne Park on Monday. The 11th-seeded Kenin was beaten by 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 7-6 (2), 7-5 in an all-American matchup.

“It's not easy, but it's just a number. It doesn't change who I am. I'm still that person who everyone respects very much,” Kenin said of her WTA ranking status. “Obviously, it's not the best news. ... But I don't have a doubt I can get back there.” 

Keys, also a former Top 10 player who reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2015, used 16 aces to extend her recent run of success: She is coming off a hard-court title at Adelaide on Saturday.

“Just some unforced errors and some forced errors -- because Maddy forced them. I was right there. It's disappointing,” Kenin said. 

“It's a little bit of a bummer.” 

Last season was difficult for her: She was off the tour for the second half of the year because of a foot injury and a bout with COVID-19.

Her ranking has remained as high as it has thanks in large part to getting to hold onto the points she earned by winning the trophy at the Australian Open two years ago. But after a second-round loss in 2021, she now departs even earlier.

