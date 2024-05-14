Sports

EPL: Jhon Duran Scores Late On To Deny Liverpool Victory - In Pics

Substitute Jhon Duran was a late saviour for Aston Villa on Monday, scoring twice in the last five minutes against Liverpool to grab a remarkable 3-3 home draw and edge his team closer to next year’s Champions League. Watched by Villa fan Tom Hanks, who was in the ground in a claret tracksuit top, Villa played its part in a thrilling match in front of a packed house that Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp described as “rocking.” A win would have confirmed a place in the English Premier League top four for Unai Emery’s side and a place in the European Cup for the first time since 1983. But the home side went behind in the second minute with a bizarre own goal from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and although Youri Tielemans equalized soon after, goals from Cody Gakpo and Jarell Quansah put Liverpool in the driving seat. The Colombian scored in the 85th and 88th, the second an astonishing lob executed on the run that sent Villa and its supporters wild with joy. Villa remained in fourth place, five points ahead of Tottenham.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Liverpool Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah scores their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

1/9
Aston Villas Jhon Duran scored his sides third goal
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scored his side's third goal Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool players react after Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

2/9
Aston Villas Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring his side's second goal Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

3/9
Aston Villas Jhon Duran
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

4/9
Liverpools Jarell Quansah
Liverpool's Jarell Quansah Photo: AP/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

5/9
English Premier League Soccer
English Premier League Soccer Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

6/9
Liverpools Virgil van Dijk in action
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. ()

7/9
Aston Villas Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

8/9
Liverpools Harvey Elliott
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah react during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

9/9
Aston Villa supporters burn flares
Aston Villa supporters burn flares Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa supporters burn flares ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

