Liverpool's Jarell Quansah scores their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Liverpool players react after Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. ()
Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah react during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa supporters burn flares ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.