Aston Villa Secure Champions League Qualification After Spurs Lose To Man City

Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday sealed Villa's fourth-place finish in the Premier League

Aston Villa will be playing Champions League football next campaign
Aston Villa will play in Europe's top continental competition for the first time in 41 years next season after qualifying for the Champions League. (More Sports News)

Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday sealed Villa's fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Unai Emery's side have not played in UEFA's premier club competition since the 1982-83 season, when they suffered quarter-final elimination to Juventus in the European Cup.

Villa were knocked out of the Europa Conference League in the semi-finals this term by Olympiacos, but will now have their eyes on Europe's top prize in the Champions League next campaign.

