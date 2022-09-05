Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Pakistan 'First Win' Over India And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

Pakistan recorded their first-ever win over India in Twenty-20 Asia Cup by winning the Super Four match of the 2022 edition by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 4).

Pakistan’s first win over India in Twenty-20 Asia Cup came in the third match. India have won two matches in Twenty-20 Asia Cup including the league match of the current edition at the same ground.

Pakistan’s 182 for five in 19.5 over is their highest second innings total to win the match against India in Twenty-20 cricket and the fifth highest overall.

Pakistan’s previous highest second innings total to win the match against India was 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs at the same ground on October 24, 2021.

Pakistan scored 208 for three in 18.5 overs against West Indies at Karachi on December 16, 2021 -- which is their highest second innings total to win a match in the shortest format of the game.

** Virat Kohli broke the record for most fifties in Twenty-20 Internationals by making 60 in 77 minutes off 44 balls with four fours and one six. The fifty was Virat Kohli's fourth against Pakistan in Twenty-20 Internationals and the 32nd of his career. He had also made a half-century against Pakistan in the Twenty-20 World Cup match last year at the same venue.

The right-handed batter’s tally of fifties is the joint-most by any player against Pakistan in Twenty-20 Internationals. Australian Aaron Finch, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, England’s Kevin Pietersen and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill are the others with as many fifties against Pakistan in Twenty-20 Internationals.

The former Indian skipper’s impressive run against Pakistan is reflected in his numbers: a total of 406 runs against them, the most by an Indian against Pakistan in Twenty-20 Internationals, at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06.

Rohit Sharma who made 31 fifty-plus scores (four hundreds and 27 fifties) in 127 innings of 135 matches held the previous record.

** Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over. It was his second-most expensive over at death in Twenty-20 Internationals

Pakistan's Highest 2nd Innings Totals To Win

(Score - Target - Opponent - Venue - Date)

208/3 in 18.5 - 208 - West Indies - Karachi - 16-12-2021;

205/1 in 18 - 204 - South Africa - Centurion - 14-04-2021;

189/6 in 19.5 - 189 - South Africa - Johannesburg - 10-04-2021;

187/4 in 19.2 - 183 - Australia - Harare - 08-07-2018;

182/5 in 19.5 - 181 - India - Dubai - 04-09-2022.

Most 50-plus Scores In T20Is

(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0 - 50+)

Virat Kohli (India) - 102 - 94 - 26 - 3462 - 50.91 - 94 not out - 137.10 - 0 - 32 - 3 - 32;

Rohit Sharma (India) - 135 - 127 - 16 - 3548 - 31.96 - 118 - 140.07 - 4 - 27 - 8 - 31;

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 77 - 72 - 10 - 2719 - 43.85 - 122 - 129.35 - 1 - 26 - 3 - 27;

David Warner (Australia) - 91 - 91 - 11 - 2684 - 33.55 - 100 not out - 140.89 - 1 - 22 - 6 - 23;

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 121 - 117 - 7 - 3497 - 31.79 - 105 - 135.80 - 2 - 20 - 3 - 22;

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 114 - 113 - 8 - 3011 - 28.67 - 115 not out - 134.84 - 1 - 20 - 10 - 21.