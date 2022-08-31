Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Asia Cup Cricket 2022, IND Vs PAK: India, Pakistan Fined For Slow-over Rate

Both India and Pakistan were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets during their Asia Cup 2022, Group A match.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup 2022, Group A match.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup 2022, Group A match. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:48 pm

India and Pakistan have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their opening Group A match of the Asia Cup.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Cricket News

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement.

"Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

Related stories

Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Match 3: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets - In Pics

Live Streaming Of India Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Watch IND Vs HK Group A Cricket Match Live

Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Match 2: India Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets - In Pics

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

India had won the high-profile game by five wickets, courtesy an all-round effort  from Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan had to keep an extra fielder inside the circle towards the end of India's run chase due to the slow over rate.

Tags

Sports Cricket Slow Over Rate India AT Asia Cup Cricket Pakistan At Asia Cup Cricket India National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup 2022 Asia Cup Jeff Crowe Rohit Sharma Babar Azam Dubai International Cricket Council Hardik Pandya
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read